She’s 27 And Totally Average, So She’s Worried That She’s Turning Into An Old Spinster And Will Never Find A Man

This 27-year-old girl has pretty much grown up in the shadow of her mom. Her mom is super cool and lacks nothing in the personality department.

Her mom is also drop-dead gorgeous, has been married tons of times, and has always enjoyed the finer things in life because of her looks.

Her mom has also always gotten a ton of attention, and she modeled in New York City for Calvin Klein in her 20s.

Now, her mom is a powerful business manager and consultant, and she’s the definition of beauty and brains.

As for her, she didn’t inherit her mom’s looks at all and instead resembles her dad.

“I took after my Dad in looks…not a great thing,” she explained. “Not a terrible thing. I also got the “family” personality, which is just…awful.”

“Let’s just say my family is descended from the people who started the witch trials, and we have only just now started to chill out 13 generations later.”

“I am very average, and sometimes I debate whether I actually have a personality or if I am just a mix of anxiety, cups, and good intentions. I’ve been in therapy for over 10 years now, I’ve done the work to try and at least be something somebody would like…turns out people skills skip an entire generation, and I didn’t get anywhere my Mom has them all.”

Every single member of her family has tied the knot before turning 25, and she feels so far behind her loved ones.

