A Guy Walked Out On Her In The Middle Of Their Date

A woman named Carol (@carol_9103) is on TikTok talking about the first and only time a guy has walked out on her during the middle of their date.

When she was in her twenties, Carol was in a long-term relationship with someone she thought she would marry.

But now, like so many others, she’s on the dating apps, sifting through a sea of men to try to find one who isn’t horrible.

So, she ended up meeting a guy on a dating app, and they went on a couple of dates. For their third date, they planned to go to dinner, and then he would go back to her place for drinks and to meet her dog.

While on the date, they stopped at another spot to have a drink after dinner and before returning to her place.

As they were chatting, he looked at her and said he was glad that his assumption about her wasn’t true.

Carol asked him what he meant by that. He told her that since she was blonde and from the South, he had assumed that she had hooked up with a bunch of Southern men.

Carol was stunned into silence. She decided to take a bathroom break to compose herself. Then, she went back out to her date, sat down, and told him that she didn’t think it was the right time for him to meet her dog.

He was confused about why she changed her mind. She explained that she felt like he owed her an apology for the incredibly rude statement he had uttered earlier. He responded that he hadn’t meant to say it in bad taste.

