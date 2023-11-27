Flower Boys Are A Modern Twist On An Age-Old Wedding Tradition, And Here’s How You Can Add This Unique Role To Your Big Day

Nowadays, weddings have evolved to include a beautiful blend of both classic traditions and personal expression.

So, while flower girls have long been a staple in wedding ceremonies, the idea of a flower boy is a modern twist that’s gaining popularity.

Here’s everything you need to know about this adorable, nuanced role and how to incorporate it into your very own big day.

The Role Of A Flower Boy

Traditionally, the role of scattering petals or carrying a floral arrangement down the aisle was reserved for young girls. But hey, it’s the 21st century, and a flower boy can do all this and more.

He can carry a sign, hand out flowers to guests, or even have a dance down the aisle.

The key here is to tailor this role to both fit the personality of the little guy you choose and the tone of your overall wedding.

Whether he’s tossing petals with gusto or shyly walking down the aisle, his presence is sure to add a unique and personal charm.

How To Know If A Flower Boy Is Right For Your Ceremony

