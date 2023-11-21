He Bought His Daughter A $74,000 Car For Her Sixteenth Birthday, And Now His Teenage Son Is Upset

This man has two children who are both nearing 16-years-old. Both of his children are conscientious, and they’ve never had issues with jealousy between the two of them.

Once in a while, they do feel frustrated when one of them receives a gift that the other didn’t, but they are aware of the concept that there’s more to a fair distribution of gifts than how much the items cost.

On one occasion, his daughter asked him for a new bed, and he bought one for her that cost $5,500, and he bought new golf clubs for his son that were $3,000.

This wasn’t a problem because his son was thrilled to receive the golf clubs and didn’t mind that his daughter’s bed was so much pricier.

His daughter has always adored his car, which is an Audi Q8. For her 16th birthday, he purchased her a $74,000 Audi e-tron.

“Fantastic safety features and the driver’s assist packages are amazing. All around, I can’t think of a better first car for a teenager. Here’s my predicament: My son wants a C7 Z06. The one he wants is $80,000, so it’s basically the same price as my daughter’s car. But I don’t think a 16-year-old has any business in a 600+ HP, RWD car,” he said.

During the conversation with his son, he expressed to him that if he wanted a muscle car for his 16th birthday, he would purchase one for him.

However, he clarified that the car needed to be about 300 horsepower, limiting him to cars with a V6 vehicle.

“As we’ve gone back and forth, he made the argument that the new Supras are V6s and ‘around’ 300 HP (actually closer to 400),” he explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.