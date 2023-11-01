Her Grandma Disowned Her Years Ago But Recently Found Out She Owns A Successful Restaurant, So Her Grandma Asked For A Cut Of Her Business Revenue, And She’s Refusing To Fork Over Any Funds

This 34-year-old woman has owned her own restaurant for nearly two years now. But, her grandmother, who is 76, had no clue that she was an entrepreneur.

Apparently, her grandma disowned her when she was 21 because she refused to allow her grandma to control her and bully her like her mom did.

But, just last week, her father spilled the beans about her running a business with her husband. Her dad didn’t do it maliciously, either.

Instead, he was just bragging to his side of the family about her accomplishments, claiming to be super proud of her.

However, her grandma caught wind of her success, and the news seemingly looked like “money signs” in her grandma’s eyes. She even started pestering her dad about how much she earns!

“He tried to immediately shut down the conversation after she kept asking about how much we were making and what our gross income was,” she recalled.

Her grandma didn’t take the hint, though, and instead tried to call and text her numerous times the following day. Her grandma even went so far as to leave her multiple voicemails until she eventually picked up the phone.

Upon finally talking to her grandma, she was shocked, too. All of a sudden, her grandma was acting so sweet that it actually made her sick.

Her grandma hadn’t even tried contacting her since disowning her years ago, either. Yet, her grandma had the nerve to make a shocking request.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.