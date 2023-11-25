Her Mother-In-Law Keeps Waltzing Into Her House Unannounced And Taking Advantage Of Having A Spare Key, But Her Husband Doesn’t See Any Issue With It And Thinks She’s The Problem

This woman and her husband live about a mile away from her mother-in-law, who is in her eighties.

“My mother-in-law is a wonderful person. She helps us, is kind, and has great intentions. I love her dearly,” she said.

However, there’s one main issue that’s been seriously ticking her off– she doesn’t like that her mother-in-law thinks it’s okay to walk into their home at any time.

What’s worse is that her mother-in-law doesn’t give them any notice about heading to their house or even knock or ring the bell upon arrival. Plus, if her doors are locked, her mother-in-law will just use a spare key– which she and her husband provided for use in the case of emergencies!

And whenever her mother-in-law just waltzes in without any warning, she gets seriously startled.

“I’m not always wearing appropriate clothing for guests, especially since I have a toddler who doesn’t allow me to close any doors– bedroom or bathroom– because she gets into everything if I do, even if it’s only for a minute or two,” she explained.

Still, her husband actually doesn’t understand her frustrations or agree with her about how annoying her mother-in-law’s habit is.

Thankfully, he did talk to his mom about at least ringing the doorbell and waiting to be let in upon arriving at their home. However, he still claimed that his mom could visit whenever she wanted.

And despite her husband talking to his mom about ringing the bell, nothing has been different since that conversation.

