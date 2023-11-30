Her Second Date With A Guy Was Perfect Until He Texted Her Gross Content After Their Date Was Over

Have you ever been on a date with someone where all was going well, but then they totally screwed up the vibe?

TikToker Anne (@annemariehagerty) went out with a guy for their second date, and it had been perfect until he ruined everything by texting her gross content after their date was over.

Their first date was okay, but she could tell there was potential for their relationship to grow, so she was excited to go on a second date with him. However, he turned out to be one of the most disrespectful men she had ever encountered.

For their second date, they went to a cocktail bar in a hidden art gallery. They chatted about life and travel for a while.

During that conversation, he invited her on a trip to Hawaii. She declined because they didn’t know each other very well yet.

They kept talking and decided to continue their date elsewhere. So, they went across the street to a piano bar that was playing live music.

The piano bar had a cozier vibe and was just a lovely space overall. He leaned over and kissed her, which caught her off guard a little since they hadn’t even held hands at all during either of their dates.

The kiss was nice, though. They stayed at the piano bar for another hour. It was getting late, so Anne announced that she was ready to go home.

He insisted that she go back to his place with him. She turned him down, ordered herself a ride, and went home.

She thought their second date had been very romantic and had come to a nice conclusion until she checked her phone.

