If You’re Planning On Having A Grinch Watch Party, Try Making This Mimosa

If you love sharing cocktails with friends during the holiday season but are tired of the same old drink choices, I’ve got a creative cocktail you’ve got to try making this year.

It’s especially perfect if you love a certain green character whose name starts circulating during Christmastime.

“How The Grinch Stole Christmas” is one of the most beloved holiday stories out there. Millions of families gather around every Christmas season and put on the 1966 cartoon or 2000 live-action film starring Jim Carrey to share some good laughs and experience some childhood nostalgia.

If you plan on having a Grinch watch party with your friends and family this year, you should kick back and enjoy the movie with a delicious Grinch mimosa!

The Grinch mimosa is a fun, bright green cocktail that will make your holiday festivities extra exciting. Here’s how to make it!

Grinch Mimosa

Ingredients:

1 packet of Jell-O Sugar-Free Strawberry Instant Pudding Mix

5 ounces of your favorite prosecco

1/4 cup of orange juice

1 teaspoon of Blue Curaçao

You’ll want to start your Grinch mimosa by making your champagne glass look nice and festive with a bright red rim. Begin by opening your strawberry pudding mix and pouring it out onto a shallow dish or plate.

