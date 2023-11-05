She Received A Text Message From A Guy Asking Her To Split Their Restaurant Bill The Morning After Their Dinner Date

When the topic of splitting the bill on a date comes up, one of the advantages that is always emphasized is that it’s fair and equal for all parties involved. However, that isn’t always the case.

A TikTok creator named Rea Michelle (@reamichellew) is evaluating a situation in which an unnamed girl received a text message from a guy named Jason, asking her to split their restaurant bill the morning after their dinner date.

In the video, Rea showed a screenshot of the message and how the girl responded to his request. In addition, the girl added a written explanation at the top of the image that provided some context on what led to these peculiar circumstances.

It read, “I offered to pay for myself on the date, which would have been 25 bucks. He drank so much the tab was over 100 bucks.”

Jason ended up paying for everything, but the following morning, it seemed that he regretted his decision.

At 9:14 AM, he sent her a message, saying that after he had some time to think her offer over, he decided that splitting the bill sounded like a good idea.

He told her that he was planning on going to the game that day and didn’t realize how much money he spent last night. Then, he asked her to send him fifty dollars.

Rea called the girl’s response “golden.” She wrote, “Good morning. That offer expired after we left the restaurant. Have fun at the game.”

Rea went on to discuss how ridiculous Jason’s behavior was. She clarified that she didn’t see anything wrong with sharing costs on a date as long as it was fair.

