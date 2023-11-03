She Suggested To Her Fiancé That They Spend A Week Apart, And He Told Her That She’s Replaceable

This 26-year-old woman and her 27-year-old fiancé met two years ago, and they got engaged a year ago.

Her last boyfriend was truly awful, and her fiancé is really a breath of fresh air in comparison to that relationship.

She says her fiancé is wonderful, supportive, and incredibly loving.

Her fiancé is the very first person in her life who ever authentically loved her, as her parents really did not, and neither did her ex.

However, over the course of the last several months, she and her fiancé have been finding themselves getting into disagreements with increasing frequency.

Their arguments are pretty much coming down to one thing: they’re not on the same page about kids right now.

“He wanted me to quit my job once we have kids so I can homeschool them,” she explained.

“I’m not ready for kids and would want any future kids to be going to school. He got more upset with each argument, saying that I’m depriving him of kids.”

“I finally suggested that maybe we should take a week from each other to cool off, he just said that I can easily be replaced at any time and that I’m not special. I feel really hurt right now.”

