She Was Unexpectedly Invited To Her Ex-Boyfriend’s Wedding, But She’s Refusing To Attend Because He’s Actually Marrying Her Best Friend

Two years ago, this 26-year-old woman and her now ex-boyfriend, Mark, 28, broke up after dating for three years.

Luckily, their breakup was mutual, and they ended on good terms.

They ended their relationship because they grew distant over time and had different life goals.

Last month, she was shocked to receive a wedding invitation from Mark.

She was even more stunned when she realized that he was getting married to her best friend, Sarah, 25.

Several months after she and Mark broke up, she introduced Mark to Sarah.

They were in a relationship for a little more than a year before getting engaged.

“Sarah and I have been best friends since high school, and she’s been by my side through thick and thin. We’ve shared all our secrets, hopes, and dreams. I had also confided in her about my lingering feelings for Mark, even after our breakup. She reassured me that my feelings were normal and would eventually fade away, which they did to a certain extent,” she said.

When she saw the wedding invitation, she was upset and in disbelief.

