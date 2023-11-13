She’s Refusing To Leave The City And Move With Her Boyfriend Back To His Hometown Because It Will Bulldoze All The Work She’s Put In To Build Her Career

This 30-year-old woman has been dating her boyfriend, who is also 30, for about 10 years. They first met while attending college, and at the time, they were both extremely focused on growing their careers.

“We started out as study buddies, which later developed into a relationship,” she recalled.

Then, prior to graduation, they were both lucky enough to get hired for their first jobs via campus placement. Plus, she and her boyfriend’s new roles were located in the very same city!

So, ever since then, their lives have been extremely fast-paced. But for her, she feels like she’s living out her dream.

“We do go on trips together and do fun stuff. But I am a workaholic, and I love my job,” she said.

Her boyfriend, on the other hand, feels the opposite way. In fact, he has begun to resent the life they started in the city.

According to her, her boyfriend believed– for some reason– that working hard in college would be enough to land him a cushy job afterward. However, corporate companies just don’t work that way, and you have to continue learning and growing to rise through the ranks.

That’s why her boyfriend has actually switched companies a whopping seven times over the last eight years. He is also constantly complaining about his workload and having to grind out his schedule.

So, over the past eight years, her career has advanced tremendously. But her boyfriend is basically in the same place he started.

