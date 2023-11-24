Sipping On This Sugar Cookie Martini Is The Sweetest Way To Ring In The Christmas Season

Halloween has wrapped up, and Christmas will be upon us before we know it!

There are so many ways to celebrate the holiday season, from holiday movie nights and festive parties to some live shows, etc.

But another fun way to celebrate the season with friends is to enjoy some creative Christmas cocktails!

If you’re a big fan of enjoying decorated sugar cookies during Christmas, you’ll love sipping on a sugar cookie martini. They’re nice and sweet, making them a great drink for closing out a holiday dinner or served at a fun and festive party.

Not only are these martinis perfect for those who love a sweet treat, but they’re also so cute looking, making them perfect for a holiday photo shoot with friends and family.

Here’s how to make a yummy, festive sugar cookie martini!

Sugar Cookie Martini

Ingredients:

Vanilla frosting

Holiday sprinkles

1 1/2 ounces of vanilla vodka

1 1/2 ounces of Irish cream

2 ounces of amaretto

1 teaspoon of powdered sugar

Ice

