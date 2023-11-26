Ten Years Ago, A Creepy Man With A White Van Followed Her Through A Pet Store, And She Still Wonders To This Day What Would’ve Happened If She Didn’t Find Her Mom

On a Wednesday afternoon about ten years ago, when this 22-year-old woman was 12, she and her mom drove to a town about 45 minutes away to go shopping with some of her mom’s friends.

At the time, she had a pet corn snake, and while shopping in a mini supermarket, she asked her mom if she could go alone to the pet store one shop over so that she could check the prices of the frozen mice and compare them to their local seller in their town. Her mom agreed to let her go and told her to come back as soon as she was done in the pet store.

She had been to this pet store before, which was massive and felt like a warehouse, and it was dimly lit by fluorescent lights. Since she was curious about what else the store had to offer, she decided to roam around the aisles before going to check the prices of the mice.

“As I was roaming the aisles, I noticed you. You were in every aisle I strolled down. Bald, middle-aged, a bit tubby, wearing dark blue plumber’s overalls over a white shirt. It was summer, and it was hot. I remember wondering why on earth you would come into a non-air-conditioned building in that. You carried a basket, but there was nothing in it. As you slowly stalked me down the aisles, I noticed your basket wasn’t getting any more full,” she shared.

Then, rightfully nervous, she walked faster and took turns down random aisles to try to lose the man. However, to no avail, he continued to follow her, always only 10 to 15 feet behind her the entire time.

Finally, she thought she’d lost the man following her. She quickly walked out of the store, crossed the street, and went back into the supermarket where her mom was shopping. Her mom was only in the second aisle of the store, meaning she hadn’t been gone too long before she was so freaked out by the man following her that she had to leave the pet store.

“I caught up to my mom, immediately stripped off my bright pink hoodie and slung it in the cart, as well as ripped the hair tie out of my hair. I was smart doing that because when I looked back at the door, you were standing there, still carrying the basket from the pet store and scanning the supermarket for any sight of a 12-year-old girl in a bright pink hoodie and ponytail,” she explained.

After her mom was done grocery shopping, they left the store. When they walked out into the parking lot, she saw the man driving away in a van.

“It was a plain white van, like something out of a true crime documentary or horror film,” she said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.