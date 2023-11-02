Tomato And Cheese Tortellini Soup Is About To Be Your New Go-To This Fall

With the autumn season in our midst, what could be better than a comforting bowl of soup to mark our transition into cooler weather? When the sun is setting sooner and the nights are getting colder, all we want is to feel cozy.

Everything Abbs (@everythingabbs) on TikTok has a simple but delicious tomato and cheese tortellini soup recipe that’ll be your new go-to this fall.

This soup is sure to simultaneously warm the chill in your bones and satisfy your hunger. The recipe is easy to follow and requires minimal effort in the kitchen, so you don’t have to be a seasoned chef to be able to recreate this meal.

Let’s get into the recipe and make the perfect dish for fall!

Tomato and Cheese Tortellini Soup

Ingredients:

28 ounce can of crushed tomatoes

2 cups of chicken broth

4 cloves of garlic

Garlic powder

Italian seasoning

A pinch of salt and pepper

1 pound of Italian sausage

1 cup of heavy whipping cream (or half-and-half)

1 package of cheese tortellini

Spinach

To start, add a twenty-eight ounce can of crushed tomatoes to a pot. Then, add two cups of chicken broth and boil the mixture together.

While it’s heating up, add four cloves of garlic, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. For the spices, Everything Abbs doesn’t have exact measurements, so you’ll have to eyeball them. She encourages viewers to “always measure garlic with your heart.”

