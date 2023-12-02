Her Husband Was Asked To Leave The Family Locker Room With His Daughter By Another Mother At The YMCA, And She’s Furious That He Didn’t Stick Up For Himself

This woman and her husband have been arguing about a recent situation her husband was in.

A few days ago, her husband went with their daughter to a pool party at the YMCA.

His daughter was the last child out of the pool, and after she was done swimming, he took her to the family locker room to get changed.

When he entered the locker room, there was a woman already there with her daughter and a baby, and no one else was in the locker room at the time.

The woman saw him and immediately said that his daughter could be in the locker room but that he couldn’t, and she told him that he needed to leave.

No adults had been swimming, so it was only this woman’s two children that needed to get changed.

After the woman told him to leave, he walked out with his daughter and waited until the woman and her children left so that he could get his daughter changed in the family locker room.

“He didn’t feel comfortable bringing her into the men’s locker room, and he said you couldn’t pay him to enter a women’s locker room. I was upset with him because I never want our daughter to feel uncomfortable being in any situation with her father,” she said.

In her opinion, this woman should have taken her children into the women’s locker room to avoid the scenario of men possibly entering the family locker room.

