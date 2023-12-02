She’s Refusing To Buy Her Mother-In-Law A Christmas Gift This Year Because Last Year, Her Mother-In-Law Flipped When She Combined Her Birthday And Christmas Present, Even Though The Gift Was A Super Expensive Designer Bag

This woman is currently married, and her mother-in-law’s birthday is on December 27. So, every single year, her mother-in-law makes a “massive fuss” and forbids anyone in the family from mentioning Christmas on her birthday.

In fact, all Christmas decorations have to be taken down in time for her mother-in-law’s celebration, and her mother-in-law won’t even ask her kids what they were gifted for Christmas or anything about the holiday!

And just last year, her mother’s hatred of combined celebrations sparked some serious drama between them.

It all began when she received a pretty sizeable Christmas bonus and decided that, with her newfound funds, she was going to buy everyone a lovely holiday present.

And since she knew that her mother-in-law loved designer purses, she bought a really expensive bag as a gift.

“I got my mother-in-law one she has always wanted, which was more than four times the cost of everyone else’s gifts,” she recalled.

“So, to justify it, I needed it to be a Christmas and birthday gift.”

That’s why, on Christmas Day last year, she handed her mother-in-law the wrapped purse and detailed how the present was for both her birthday and Christmas. She also claimed that her mother-in-law would understand why she combined them after opening the gift.

Well, her mother-in-law actually had a really sour reaction to that and refused to open her present at all!

