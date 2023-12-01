The Guy She Had A One-Night Stand With Fell Into A Coma, And She Saved His Life

As someone who has never participated in a one-night stand, I’m always interested in hearing every juicy detail about them. One-night stands are often described as one of the most thrilling encounters you can have.

What’s not to like about getting in front of a complete stranger for one fun night of pure, physical pleasure without any strings attached?

People are eager to share the exciting parts of one-night stands, but no one likes to talk about the less tantalizing aspects, such as the emotional ramifications or the awkwardness of the morning after if one of you hasn’t snuck out before the day has dawned.

While many people have experienced one-night stands before, not all of them are created equal. Of course, casual contact isn’t for everyone, but even those who are quite familiar with the concept have had some wildly cringeworthy and straight-up traumatizing one-night stands.

TikToker Hannah (@hannahsandsmusic) is talking about how the guy she had a one-night stand with fell into a coma after they had done the deed. Maybe now you’ll actually feel better about going home alone to an empty bed.

So, she met a guy on a dating app and one day, they ended up going back to her place for a hookup.

In the morning, she woke up and saw the guy lying in her bed with his eyes open and a lifeless expression on his face.

Their one lustful night together had quickly deteriorated into a horror show when she had least expected it.

Immediately, she called the paramedics, and apparently, she had done so just in time and saved his life.

