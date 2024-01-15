She Cried When She Found Out Her Male Roommate Has Been Stealing Her Underwear

This 18-year-old girl currently goes to college and lives in a shared house with two roommates. Her roommates are a guy and a girl, who both happen to go to her college, too, though they don’t have the same majors.

Lately, she has come to realize that her underwear has been going missing, and at first, she had no idea what was happening.

One Wednesday night, she wanted to go out, so she tried to find a very specific pair of underwear that wouldn’t show when paired with the outfit she wanted to put on.

She searched high and low for them with no luck, yet she was positive that she had put them in her laundry basket just a couple of days ago.

However, when she had done her laundry, she remembered they had gone missing then. As she kept thinking about it, it dawned on her that several pairs of her underwear had vanished since she moved into her place last September.

It never really occurred to her until that moment in time. But looking back, she was sure all of those missing pairs had been in the laundry basket, so that meant one thing: someone was taking them before they could make it to the washing machine.

Then, she thought back to how her male roommate had made several comments to her and their female roommate, wondering if certain kinds of female underwear were uncomfortable to wear.

She can see now that was a super bizarre thing for her male roommate to talk about. Last night, her male roommate was out, so she took it upon herself to dig through his room.

She knows that’s not a nice thing to do, but as she was snooping, she discovered 10 pairs of female underwear shoved in the back of her male roommate’s dresser drawer.

