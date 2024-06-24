Her Boyfriend Proposed But She Gave Back The Ring, And Now She Feels Like She Doesn’t Love Him Anymore

For more than six years, this 24-year-old woman has been with her boyfriend, who is the same age as her.

They began dating as high school came to an end, and their relationship survived their college years.

Four years ago, they moved in together, and she believes they’re actually quite compatible as a couple.

“We have great communication, have never yelled at each other, and talk openly about our thoughts and feelings,” she explained.

“Our relationship isn’t exactly full of romance or passion, but we love each other. Recently, we watched Dune Part Two together. I saw Austin Butler’s character come up, so I did what I normally do: yap about celebrities and what I know about them.”

She told her boyfriend about how she knew two of the celebs in the movie were in a relationship for close to a decade before splitting up, and the rumors were that it ended after one wanted to have kids while the other was more career-oriented.

She instantly thought about how she would hate to waste nine years on a guy without getting married, but then it dawned on her she’s close to being in that exact position.

She’s currently six years into a relationship with her boyfriend, and she’s not married, but she thought she would be by now.

Technically, she could have been since her boyfriend proposed last April on their anniversary.

