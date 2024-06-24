Her Fiancé’s Rethinking Their Engagement Over How She Feels About Cheating

Two weeks ago, this 31-year-old woman’s 33-year-old fiancé proposed to her after dating for three years.

Unfortunately, her fiancé is now rethinking their engagement over how she feels about cheating. Sadly, she was engaged before him, and that came to an end after her ex cheated on her.

Her fiancé is well aware that cheating is her one dealbreaker in a relationship, and she always made him know she can’t compromise on this.

“I have always been clear that if I get married, cheating is non-negotiable, and if my husband cheats, I would leave the marriage,” she explained.

“Less than a week after he proposed, my fiancé told me he is rethinking our engagement because he disagrees with my stance on cheating.”

“He explained that while he is certain he would never cheat, he believes love should be unconditional, even in the case of infidelity.”

During this conversation, her fiancé sprung it on her that he also wants her to sign a waiver for his home that he purchased, saying she has no claim to it.

She questioned him about why he wants her to do this, and he said it’s due to her breaking up with him multiple times in the past.

She did break up with him a couple of times because she felt things weren’t working well between them.

