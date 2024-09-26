His Wife Gave Her Mom A Key To Their House Without Asking Him, And He Feels Like It Was A Major Invasion Of Privacy

Your home is supposed to be your sanctuary – the one place where you can kick back, relax, and escape from all the stress and demands of the outside world.

So how would you feel if your in-laws had a key to your domain, disrupting your privacy and personal time whenever they choose?

This 28-year-old man was recently pushed to the brink after his wife actually gave her mother a spare key to their house without even consulting him first.

For some context, he’s been married to his wife, who is 26, for two years now, and their marriage has been generally good. The only problem is his mother-in-law.

“My mother-in-law is incredibly involved in our lives, to the point where she’s constantly stopping by unannounced,” he explained.

He tried to talk to his wife about putting some boundaries in place as well, but that never got anywhere.

Then, just last month, he found out his wife had done the unthinkable. She simply handed over a spare key to their home, and he had no idea about it.

So, after work one day, he walked in and came face-to-face with his mother-in-law in their kitchen. Apparently, she was cooking dinner as if it was no big deal.

“But to me, it was a huge invasion of privacy,” he said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.