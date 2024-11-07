Her Friends And Their Kids Recently Became Homeless, But She’s Not Letting Them Stay With Her Since Their Last Apartment Was Disgusting When She Visited

This 30-year-old woman currently owns a three-bedroom, one-bathroom house by herself. But, one of her friends and their husband recently became homeless, and she doesn’t want to let them stay with her.

For some context, her female friend is 26-years-old, and her friend’s husband is 25. And for a couple of years, the couple repeatedly talked about the idea of moving a few states away.

“I kept telling them that they needed to plan financially and have some type of support system before they moved,” she recalled.

Yet, a few years later, her friend randomly announced one day that she and her husband planned to move out of state in less than three months. The most shocking part about this situation was that her friend already had a 3-year-old child, plus another baby on the way.

Despite that, the couple went through with the move and were able to sustain themselves for a month or two. Then, their baby was born, and everything fell apart.

Her friend didn’t work following the birth, and her friend’s husband went on family leave. This caused the couple to fall extremely behind on their rent payments.

“And I flew down there for a week to help them pack and move back. But when I got there, their apartment was disgusting,” she detailed.

Whenever the couple changed their baby’s diaper, they would just leave the soiled diaper sitting there. The same went for spills and food. Even if the items were perishable, they were simply left out.

“Kids vomited, or a diaper leaked? They would pick up a majority of the vomit, but that’s as far as it went. They had ants because of this,” she revealed.

