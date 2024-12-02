His Entitled Girlfriend Demanded That He Pay Her Bills After He Dumped Her For Cheating

This guy was with his girlfriend for 11 years, but then he sadly uncovered that she was cheating on him. It really hurt to learn that she picked some unemployed guy over him, of all the men she could have chosen from.

While he’s not wealthy, he’s done everything in his power to give his girlfriend an incredible life. He paid for the majority of her bills, gave her a lovely home, and paid for her to get her nails and hair done on a consistent basis. He took his girlfriend out on dates every single weekend and treated her to vacations several times a year.

“She got used to that lifestyle and wanted to keep living it despite cheating with a broke dude,” he explained.

“She didn’t admit to the cheating. I caught on to it. Once it was clear I was done with her, the entitlement really started to show. She said because I had family in the area and she didn’t, I should move out but continue paying the bills to give her and the new guy a chance to get on their feet.”

“She also insisted on keeping my dogs [and] told me I could only see my own dogs if I asked the new guy. But since they didn’t have any money, I needed to continue paying for food and vet bills.”

Talk about entitled! Well, he promptly kicked his girlfriend out of his house and didn’t allow her to take his dogs with her.

She was furious and still felt that he owed her money, so she complained to him that he caused her to lose her job since she had to quit when she found somewhere new to live.

If that isn’t wild enough, she then proceeded to try to sue him for “lost wages,” which went nowhere. Instead of calling it quits and moving on with her life, she kept trying to get money.

She proceeded to threaten his employer and demanded that they pay her $100,000 due to him costing her “everything.”

What’s funny is his girlfriend never even made six figures annually for a salary. His employer thankfully told her to kick rocks and filed harassment charges.

From there, she contacted all of his family members she could locate and tried to get them to send her some cash to pay for her rent.

“When that didn’t work, she went online and begged for people to send money to her cash app to help her with a place to live, and claimed it was a domestic violence situation,” he continued.

“I don’t understand how she doesn’t understand that any financial support I gave her would end if she cheated on me. We weren’t married. We don’t have kids.”

“I’ve supported her for years. I owe her nothing. I really don’t owe it to her to help her and her new relationship get on their feet and establish themselves. Which seems to come as a shock to her.”

Can you think of someone more entitled than her?

