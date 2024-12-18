She Invited A Guy Over For A First Date And He Ripped His Shirt Off As Soon As He Got Through The Door, Then Tried To Invite Himself To Stay The Night

auseklis - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

PSA: it’s generally not the best idea to invite a guy you don’t know at all over to your house for a first date, even if it seems like he’s a nice guy.

I’m totally not trying to shame anyone here; I’m just saying you never know where the night may lead, and it could end up going down in flames. That’s not a risk worth taking!

Emily, who goes by @hello.balance on TikTok, says she learned that lesson of no longer asking a guy to drop by on date one after she had a crazy experience.

One Saturday evening, Emily and her friends dropped by Emily’s favorite bar, located on the Upper East Side in New York City.

The instant Emily walked into the bar, she locked eyes with the most attractive guy in there. They gravitated towards one another and immediately began talking.

He seemed lovely, and he checked off every single box Emily has when it comes to what a guy should be. Emily, her friends, this guy, and his friends all got together at an enormous table and started hanging out together.

When the bar closed down, the group made their way over to Emily’s apartment, where they played some games and called it a night (or rather, morning) at 6 a.m.

Before leaving her place, this guy asked if they could go out on an official first date later that day. He suggested taking a walk around the city or perhaps watching a movie.

Now, before he left her place, he said he really had a great time with her, and his friends kept commenting on how he never is interested in speaking to girls when they go out at bars.

auseklis – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

When Emily woke up, she and this guy made plans for him to stop by her place, and she asked him what he wanted to do. He mentioned he would come over, and then they could work out a better idea for their date together.

“I had no anxiety about him coming over because I had spent so much time with him the night before; I knew his friends, I felt like I knew him – lesson learned on that one,” Emily explained in her video.

“I’ve always been very nervous about, like, having a guy alone in my apartment, but like, he had been here before.”

At 6:05 that evening, he arrived at Emily’s apartment and instantly tore off his shirt and his Apple watch as soon as he was through the front door.

He threw his things to the opposite end of Emily’s apartment, and she was stunned. She questioned him about what he had in mind for their date, expecting him to have asked her to go grab drinks, but he responded that he wanted to stay at her place for a bit.

Emily sat down on her couch next to this guy, and he jumped to kiss her. Emily thought he was the worst kisser ever, and he was breathing heavily directly in her face.

Emily wriggled away and suggested they watch a movie, and he still couldn’t keep his hands, or lips, off of her. She started to regret having asked this guy to come over. Just a few minutes later, he then tried to remove her shirt!

Getting him back on track, Emily put on a movie and then said they should order food. He offered to pay for a pizza, then said he wanted apples, lettuce, artichokes, roasted garlic, Roma tomatoes, and pickled onions as toppings.

The night was only getting weirder, and Emily thought he was playing some kind of joke, but no, he seriously wanted a pizza with the wild toppings. He even figured Emily thought the tomatoes were the most offensive on the list.

He ultimately changed his mind about the toppings and went for apples, artichokes, roasted garlic, and Roma tomatoes.

When the pizza arrived, Emily thought it looked terrible, and it was also huge. The toppings were dripping onto her carpet, and she really was not having a good time. They resumed their movie, and as soon as it was over, this guy pounced on her yet again.

Emily peeled herself away after three minutes and stated she was exhausted. He agreed and said they could just go to bed.

Emily was surprised he couldn’t take a hint, so she kindly pointed out that he could head home, which he was not anticipating.

He got up, put his shirt on, and Emily crossed her arms while he got ready to leave. Emily questioned him about if he wanted the pizza to go, and he declined. Emily side-hugged him and did her best to hurry him out her front door.

“You do not know a man because you met him once at a bar,” Emily concluded. “…So stop romanticizing people because they are not who you think they are. Overall, it could have been worse.”

“I give it a three out of ten for a great story. Luckily, I’m safe and healthy, and he was not dangerous, so we can laugh about it.”

“I went on a date one time, and the guy just assumed he was staying the night. He brought a toiletry bag and everything. Like what?!?” one person commented on Emily’s video.

“I choked when you named off the pizza toppings,” another added.

“I swear Uber eats needs to have an option telling the restaurant to send help,” a third remarked.