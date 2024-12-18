These Beef Wellington Bites Are The Perfect Combination Of Culinary Elegance And Ease For A Christmas Appetizer
It’s holiday party season, and you’re ready to wow the crowd. But you’re probably also going through that age-old struggle of deciding what to bring to the party right now.
Of course, you want to make something that doesn’t require too much effort, but it has to be festive and fancy enough to impress everyone.
TikToker Adriana (@adrianassweetlife) has just the appetizer for you—beef Wellington bites! They are the perfect combination of culinary elegance, ease, and practicality. Here’s everything you need to make them.
Ingredients
- 12-ounce filet
- Salt and pepper
- 8 ounces of cremini or bella mushrooms
- 1 shallot
- 5 cloves of garlic
- 1 tablespoon of fresh thyme leaves
- 3 tablespoons of Dijon mustard
- 1 sheet of puff pastry
- 4 ounces of prosciutto
Sauce
- 1/4 cup of creme fraiche
- 2 tablespoons of horseradish
- 1 teaspoon of honey (optional)
Directions:
Start by preheating the oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Let the filet reach room temperature. Give it a generous amount of salt and pat the excess moisture out of the meat. Heat up a cast iron or stainless steel skillet and cook the meat on high with oil.
Sear the steak for a few minutes on each side to get a nice crust on the outside. The inside should still be a bright pink color. Then, let it rest for 10 to 15 minutes. Afterward, slice the steak into 12 equal pieces and cover them in Dijon mustard.
In a food processor, add chopped mushrooms, shallots, garlic, and thyme. Pulse until you have a minced mixture.
Make sure it does not become a paste. Cook the vegetables over medium/high heat for about 10 to 15 minutes in the same pan you made the steak in.
Season the mixture lightly with salt and pepper and set it aside to cool. Next, grease a muffin tin with some butter and separate a thawed sheet of puff pastry into small pieces.
Tuck the puff pastry pieces into the individual cups of the muffin tin. Top them with the veggie mixture, prosciutto, and filet.
Bake them in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes until the puff pastry is golden brown. Finally, allow it to cool for five minutes, and then top it with the sauce and chives.
