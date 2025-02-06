Her Brother’s Fiancée Started Sobbing When She Wouldn’t Let Her Have Her Grandma’s Heirloom Ring

Tim - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

This 29-year-old woman’s grandma had an absolutely stunning heirloom wedding ring. Her grandma insisted that the ring should remain in their family forever.

Prior to her grandma’s passing, her grandma stated that she should have the ring, considering she’s the only granddaughter in their family.

Also, she and her grandma had a very close relationship, which is another reason why her grandma felt she should inherit the ring.

When her grandma passed away years ago, she did get the ring, and when she gets married in the future, she will be wearing it as her wedding ring.

Now, she has a brother who is two years older than her, and he just got engaged. When her brother proposed, he expected her to let him have their grandma’s ring so he could give it to his fiancée as an engagement ring.

“I was blindsided when he asked me to hand it over, saying it was “tradition” for the oldest sibling to have it first,” she explained.

“Apparently, our mom had told his fiancée years ago that she would get the ring, even though no one ever asked me.”

“I told them no and that Grandma gave it to me, and I wasn’t willing to part with it. My brother’s fiancée started crying, saying she’d been dreaming of that ring for years and that I was being selfish for holding onto something I wasn’t even using yet.”

Her brother replied that she wrecked one of the most special times in his life, and their whole family has decided to push her into giving his fiancée the ring.

Tim – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Since there isn’t a single member of their family siding with her, she’s left wondering if she is wrong to not want to allow her brother’s fiancée to have the ring, despite the fact that this girl thought the heirloom would be rightfully hers.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski