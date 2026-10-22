The entitlement of some people is really out of this world lately, and a woman who sobbed for three hours straight on an international flight after someone refused to switch seats with her is definitely in that category.

Tomiko Harvey is a travel blogger who just went viral after sharing video footage of her horrific experience on a plane, and she was on a 10+ hour flight from Istanbul to D.C. when the unthinkable happened.

Tomiko was flying Turkish Airlines and was traveling after her dad sadly passed away. Tomiko was sitting in the aisle, and this woman wanted her to move so that she would be able to sit next to her husband.

Tomiko declined to switch seats with the woman, causing her to have a meltdown for hours on end.

"She cried for 3 hours. I finally asked her if someone died, because who cries for 3 hours?" Tomika wondered in an Instagram post detailing the incident.

"She said nobody died. She just missed her husband and whose shoulder she would lay her head on. Her husband was two rows up in a middle seat with his headphones on, sleeping in heavenly peace the entire flight."

"She really wanted me in a middle seat for 10 hours so she could lay her head on his shoulder. When we landed, I told her, 'Good job. Look at you surviving without your husband for 10 hours.'"

Tomiko joked that it's probably time for her to reassess her marriage, as she evidently doesn't love her own husband enough after running into this crazy woman.

Tomiko went on to ask if it was mean of her not to want to give up her seat on the plane and pointed out that you can pay for a specific seat or book accommodations at the same time as your spouse to guarantee seats next to one another.

Mike - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only - pictured above is a plane landing in a city at sunset

In the comments section on Tomiko's post, people jumped in with opinions.

"That woman's husband was probably super happy to not have to deal with her for the entire flight. She seems exhausting! Who acts like that as a grown adult?!" one person exclaimed.

"If I pay extra to book a seat, I'm not giving it up because someone else wouldn't pay the extra to make sure that they sat together. Do you think that they'll learn for the next time or do the same thing again?" someone else wondered.

"Maybe her husband paid for their seats so that he doesn't have his wife next to him," a third person said.

What do you think?

You can view Tomiko's original post on Instagram here.