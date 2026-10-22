It's bad enough for someone to cheat on their spouse and leave them for their affair partner, but do you think it makes it all the more insulting when there's an age gap of 38 years involved?

This 53-year-old woman is married but recently separated from her 61-year-old husband after he went on a business trip, met a 23-year-old girl, and decided seven months ago that he was leaving her for the other woman.

"We have two children. Our son is 23, the same age as this woman, and our daughter [is] 15. My daughter, who is equally as devastated about all this, is in my care," she explained.

"It has been ruthless on us all. I've stopped taking care of myself; it feels like. My kids have expressed concern again and again over these few months. I sleep more than ever to escape."

On Tuesday, she ran into her husband and his new girlfriend while at Walmart, and she can't quit replaying the scene. They were holding hands, but her husband never wanted to do that with her throughout the last 10 years.

She feels grossed out. Additionally, she lost over 70% of her hair due to alopecia, and she was wearing wigs all the time until she separated from her husband.

"That makes it even more devastating to me, because there I see my husband, the man I was with and in love with since I was 19, standing there hand in hand with this young girl," she said.

"A child to me. Head full of gorgeous ginger locks. I can't. I'm even in tears picturing it. I'm sick. How could the man I thought I knew so well over all these years pick up with someone the same age as our son???"

"Worse off...he had apparently met her right before she turned 23, and he admitted they [were] texting at night weeks after meeting, but he assured me they were 'friends' or 'colleagues,' whatever he could make up. I screamed. I cried. I think that drove him away to her even more."

Maxim - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman at the beach

She's exceptionally envious of her husband's new girlfriend, and she is struggling with insecurity as well. She just can't get over him leaving her for this girl.

Without her husband in her life, she doesn't know who she is anymore. Every morning when she drops her daughter off at school, her daughter increasingly gives her more meaningful hugs. She believes her daughter can sense how heartbroken she is.

"I was waiting for the day we reconcile, and he sees he's a fool, but the way he was looking with her, I don't think we can. I'm permanently horrified!" she exclaimed.

"The effects seem irreversible. I'm seeking some advice; tough, tender. I need something. I can't ask my parents (deceased); I barely have any friends who have time, and I certainly won't discuss 99% of it with my children. Even my grown son. Thank you."

Well, her husband blew up their life for a fantasy, because what does he have in common with a girl 38 years younger than him? Nothing, and I doubt that relationship will last.

This isn't her fault, though, and she didn't drive her husband into the arms of the other girl at all. She should start seeing a therapist so she can process her overwhelming emotions and get to a place where she's ready to live her best life without her husband.

What do you think she should do?

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