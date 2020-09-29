Lala Kent Responds To Scheana Shay Saying She Picked Fame Over Being Friends With Her

Scheana Shay recently went on her podcast Scheananigans with Scheana Shay to throw some shade on Lala Kent, saying she picked fame over being friends with her.

Filming for Vanderpump Rules might not be currently ongoing, but the drama certainly hasn’t stopped…

Over the summer, Scheana miscarried after becoming pregnant, and she said on her podcast that Lala went to dinner with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox instead of coming over to help her handle things.

“I needed her and she wasn’t there because she had dinner with celebrities…It wouldn’t have been that hard to stop by for five minutes and check on me,” Scheana said.

Well, Lala has something to say about all that.

Instagram; Lala is pictured above with Randall

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.