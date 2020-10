London Martin only spent 7 weeks in the world before her dad allegedly ended her life in an unimaginable act.

5 days ago, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department rushed to a Las Vegas apartment building after a call came in at 3:41 in the morning.

The 911 caller said that a man had thrown a baby off a balcony located on the second floor of the building.

GoFundMe; baby London is pictured above

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.