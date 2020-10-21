PhoneSoap Review: This Gadget Might Look Like A Tanning Bed For Your Phone, But It’s Way Cooler Than That

If you missed out on my chat about why you really need to clean your phone, I’ll fill you in quickly here. Your phone is absolutely filthy.

Germs reports that your phone is, disgustingly enough, TEN times filthier than a toilet seat. And you’re touching it just about 3,000 times every day…

If that isn’t enough to make you worried, E. Coli and even MRSA can live on your phone. People this is not a drill. What’s a girl to do?

PhoneSoap sent me this amazing little gadget that looks like a mini tanning bed for your phone, and like a tanning bed, it comes with a UV light.

Specifically, a UV-C light, because interestingly enough this kills germs without any chemicals, liquids, or heat that could be damaging to your phone.

The UV-C light kills up to 99.99% of any pesky bacteria riding along on your phone. PhoneSoap even kills flu and cold viruses, and that’s definitely something you need to worry about this time of year.

So, how does it work? You put your phone right in the PhoneSoap, and after 10 minutes it’s done disinfecting.

PhoneSoap simply shuts off when it’s done, and it even has a little lightning bolt icon that glows when it’s in use.

PhoneSoap can be used with all phone and case sizes available, so you won’t have to worry about yours being too big to use.

Some other neat things: you can charge your phone while it’s being sanitized inside (the PhoneSoap has charging ports located in the back) and you won’t have to worry about missing any alerts or texts because it’s built with an acoustic audio amplifier to help you hear everything and not miss out.

What else can you use PhoneSoap for? You can even use it to sanitize and clean your credit cards, keys, and money. Pretty neat!

You can buy a PhoneSoap on Amazon here for $79.95

Bre is a female millennial go getter residing in New York. One part entrepreneur, one part geek, she obtained her degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology.

She has held some exciting roles in both fashion as a designer working for brands like Victoria’s Secret and Henri Bendel, as well as in ad tech working for publishers like Ziff Davis.

Today she operates her own luxury label Bre Avery, and is also the Chief Chick at Chipchick.com which reaches millions of women each month.

Bre is passionate about keeping women informed of the latest technology trends and products to improve their lifestyle and believes in providing real, useful information and advice to her readers.

Chip Chick was provided with this product for free, in exchange for our honest feedback. All thoughts and opinions expressed are our own and not influenced by the company and/or its affiliates in any way.