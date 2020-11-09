Psychologist Drugged Her Daughters Before Shooting Them And Taking Her Own Life

Michele Boudreau Deegan was a 55-year-old psychologist who practiced and lived in Bellingham, Washington.

“My goal is to teach clients new ways of perceiving their problem, healthy coping behaviors for responding to their problem, and healthy attitudes & communication skills for working with their families, partners, or work environment so they can make changes in their own life,” she said on her Facebook page.

Even though this mom spent her life helping other people navigate their marriages and mental health, she secretly struggled with issues in those areas herself.

Facebook; Michele is pictured above

