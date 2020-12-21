Merry Kissmas! These 5 Popular Lip Products Are Less Than $9 On Amazon And Some Can Still Get To You Before Christmas

Merry Kissmas!

Whether you want to pucker up with your significant other under the mistletoe or you’re looking for amazing stocker stuffers, you have come to the right place.

All of these popular lip products are less than $9 on Amazon right now, and you can get them all in time for Christmas.

You read that right: I repeat, these are all less than $9 and some of them come in a pack so you get more for your money!

Some, if you order today, should even arrive before Christmas.

Vegan Coconut Lip Scrub

Alright, you caught me as red-handed (as red as Rudolph’s nose) I am a full-blown lip scrub addict.

I also always fall victim to dry lips when this time of year rolls around, and this Vegan Coconut Lip Scrub keeps those flakes at bay.

This is completely handmade in America, NOT tested on animals, and made with all-natural ingredients.

The only things in this are Sugar, Sweet Almond Oil, Coconut, Olive Emulsifier, Glycerine, Avocado Oil, Jojoba Oil, Vitamin E.

If you order today, yes, this will get to you before Christmas.

You can get it here for $8.90!