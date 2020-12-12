Moms,

Mom Goes Viral For Posting A Letter Her Daughter Wrote To A Kid Who Bullied Her And Said She Was Fat

No mom wants their child to come home from school to tell them they got bullied that day. Mel Watts is a mom living in Australia who found herself in that very situation recently.

Mel took this heartbreaking moment and turned it into something pretty amazing.

She is going viral for posting a letter her 8-year-old daughter Ivie wrote to a kid who bullied her and said she was fat.

Instagram; Mel is pictured above with her daughter Ivie

