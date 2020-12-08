This Boy Was Suspended For Coming To School With Nail Polish On And Now He’s Started A Petition

Trevor Wilkinson is a senior in high school. He attends Clyde High School, a public school located in Clyde, Texas.

When Trevor showed up to school one day with his fingernails painted with nail polish, he was promptly suspended.

Now, he’s started a petition to get his school to revoke their decision. After all, they do allow girls to paint their nails without issue.

Instagram; Trevor is pictured above

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.