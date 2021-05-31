She Made A 911 Call Saying Someone Was Chasing Her Through The Woods And Then She Disappeared

Rock Hill, Texas. January 10th, 2019 was the very last time anyone heard from Lauren Elizabeth Thompson. This 32-year-old mom of three young children lived in Texas and was separated from her husband.

Her last known location was an area called Rock Hill, and 20 minutes before her final phone call, she spoke to her mom.

Lauren’s last call was to 911, and she said someone was chasing her through the woods.

Facebook; pictured above is Lauren

Lauren called her mom at 2:04 in the afternoon on January 10th, 2019, and she seemed absolutely terrified.

She insisted on speaking with her three children, but Lauren’s mom reminded her that they were in school and not at home at that moment.

Lauren asked her mom to relay a message to her children. She said to tell her kids that she loved each and every one of them, before telling her mom that she loved her and she loved her dad.

Lauren then apologized to her mom, saying she was remorseful for everything she had put them through.

