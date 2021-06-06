She Vanished Shortly After She Moved To San Francisco For College And Was Last Seen Near The Golden Gate Bridge

San Francisco, California. In August of last year, 19-year-old Sydney West moved to San Francisco to attend UC Berkeley.

Sydney spent her childhood growing up in Pleasanton, California along with her family before they made the move to Chapel Hill, North Carolina when Sydney was a teenager.

Following her high school graduation, Sydney decided to take a gap year and she spent time traveling to Australia. Since Sydney is named after the city of Sydney, it was a special vacation for her.

Facebook; pictured above is Sydney

Sydney was excited to continue her education at UC Berkeley this past summer, and she ended up moving into a San Francisco apartment with a few of her friends.

Athletic, outdoorsy, intelligent, and kind, Sydney prefers to be called “Syd” and enjoys using her free time to play the piano, write music, and sing.

It’s something she’s clearly gifted at (you can listen to her music on Sound Cloud here) and she did attend some open mic nights in San Francisco last year.

Instagram; pictured above Sydney smiles in front of the Golden Gate Bridge

