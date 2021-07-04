4 Things I Bet You Never Knew About Bob Marley

Miami, Florida. Bob Marley passed away in Miami on May 11th, 1981. In the years since he passed, he’s become one of the most recognizable pop culture icons and one of the wealthiest celebrities.

I’m sure you’re familiar with his biggest hit “One Love” but you might not be so familiar with these 4 facts about him.

Bob Marley’s Net Worth

When Bob Marley passed away, he was worth around $33 million dollars, but he’s posthumously become one of the wealthiest celebrities to ever live.

Today, the estate Bob Marley left behind is worth around a whopping $150 million dollars. Forbes noted that his song “No Woman, No Cry” alone rakes in $14 million dollars every year.

Bob Marley’s Cause Of Death

In the summer of 1977, Bob Marley was unfortunately diagnosed with cancer. He had a skin melanoma that started beneath one of his toenails but then spread to other parts of his body.

At one point, doctors suggested that he have the cancerous toe amputated, but he was concerned that would impact his ability to perform.

