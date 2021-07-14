Soul Electronics ST-XX True Wireless Earphones Review

Soul Electronics recently came out with the new ST-XX true wireless earphones, and I’m thrilled to have gotten the chance to review these!

Soul Electronics is well known for making affordable and high-quality speakers, headphones, and earphones, so I couldn’t wait to take the ST-XX true wireless earphones for a spin.

My first impression of these is that the color is absolutely amazing. I don’t always want my gadgets to be your standard black or white. I like some fun in my life!

I love a good color, and boy, do these earphones in Raspberry Red fit those design standards.

Yes, they do come in Matte Black and Pure White, but they also come in a variety of beautiful and unexpected colors, like Sakura Pink, Lemon Yellow, and Navy Blue.

Already, we’re off to a great start here.

Another thing I initially love is the packaging. The front of the box opens up and you can see the earphones and their portable charging dock sitting right inside.

Kind of like Christmas! I already can’t wait to open these right up and take them out.

