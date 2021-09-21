She Was Kidnapped As A Kid But Her Boyfriend Found Out After Going Through Her Things And Then His Family Posted Photos Of Her Kidnapping Online

A 21-year-old woman says she was kidnapped when she was just 6-years-old. This is something she doesn’t share with anyone, which is understandable.

Her 21-year-old boyfriend never even knew this happened to her.

Well, after going through her personal things without asking, he found out about her kidnapping.

Then, he then told his whole entire family without speaking to her first about it.

He also sent them photos, which they then posted to Facebook and he doesn’t understand why she is upset with him.

Now, she’s asking the internet how to handle this.

“When I (21-year-old female) was 6, I was abducted from my family house while I was sleeping,” she started out by saying.

“I don’t remember much of what happened, but the whole ordeal lasted 7 months before I was found in a storage unit.”

“The ordeal scarred my family, and the appropriate steps were taken at the time to ensure my safety and well-being.”

