Her Teen Neighbor Creepily Lurks Around In The Dark Waiting For Her To Come Home And She’s Asking The Internet For Help With Handling This

A 17-year-old says she has a very creepy 14-year-old neighbor who lurks around in the dark. He also has waited for her to come home several times and stood on her front lawn trying to talk to her.

She’s asking the internet for help so she can properly deal with all of this.

“So my family and I (17-year-old female) moved into our house about 3 years ago,” she started out by saying.

“Across the street lives a grandmother, her wife, and her 2 grandsons ages 14 and 18.”

“The whole family is what I would describe as socially awkward, but the youngest grandson “john” has always been a little “off” in his behaviors/interactions.”

She mentioned that her mom heard of a rumor that John might have a developmental disability or fetal alcohol syndrome, but so far it’s unconfirmed.

“John has always had a problem with staring/boundary issues but lately his behavior has just been getting more and more bizarre.”

Often when she returns home from work in the evenings, John will be standing out there in the dark.

He also will stand in the yards of different neighbors or in the street. He just stands there, not moving or doing anything. Other neighbors have noticed his behavior too.

