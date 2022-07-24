A Teen Singer Caught The Moment A Man Verbally Attacked Her In Public And Shared The Footage In A Now-Viral TikTok

A seventeen-year-old singer from York, U.K., was busking two weeks ago when a passer-by stopped and verbally attacked her.

The teen, named Mia Kirkland, has amassed a large follower base on TikTok by posting videos of herself singing. Her account is now home to a community of over three hundred and five thousand followers.

In turn, Mia often live streams on TikTok whenever she busks, and– that particular afternoon– millions of viewers watched as a man made her cry.

“I had such an amazing day yesterday, and one man had to go and ruin it!’ she wrote online.

The singer had been receiving praise both online and in person all afternoon. Fans even brought Mia flowers and posed for photos with her. Then, an older male approached her and tore down her singing skills.

In a now-viral video, Mia shared a recording of the man confronting her.

“There are some people who have it, and you don’t,” the man began. “You need to add variations; you are on the same plane all the time. I don’t know what you have sung on the way, and I used to work with Diana Ross.”

Once Mia realized what was happening, she walked away from the man. But, he continued to follow her and insult her.

TikTok; pictured above is Mia

