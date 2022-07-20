Her Ex Gave Her Permission To Date His Friends, Even Though That’s Not What She Was Trying To Get Out Of Hanging Out With These Guys

A 25-year-old girl used to be in a relationship with a 26-year-old guy, and after spending half of a year together, he dumped her.

It’s been close to a year since they have been together, and in the aftermath of their breakup, she found herself getting friendlier and friendlier with his friend group.

“I started becoming closer with some of his friends sometime after the breakup, and I found out that he was not thrilled about this,” she explained.

“I guess it’s a bro code thing? Later I asked one of these friends for a big favor, and my ex roasted him over it in front of the whole friend group as a joke but admitted privately he was upset.”

“I told my ex I consider all his friends off-limits, but he turned it around and said I didn’t owe him anything and I can do whatever I want. He told me he could see why they would like me, I’m nice and pretty.”

This conversation happened a while ago, and yet, she did keep hanging out with her ex’s guy friends despite him not being thrilled about it.

Pretty recently, her ex-boyfriend’s very best friend got pretty wild with her one night after they all had a couple of drinks.

She did tell her friends about what happened, and she also felt that she should tell her ex-boyfriend, so she did.

“…While everyone else gave me the “that’s not acceptable, are you okay?” my ex got so mad at me for telling him and kept saying how much he wouldn’t care if I dated his friends (I Don’t. Want. To!), and to stop treating him like he’s “some jealous ex,” she said.

