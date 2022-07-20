His Girlfriend Wants To Continue Dating Him, Yet Be Allowed To Kiss Other Guys When She Feels Like It

A 32-year-old guy is in a relationship with his 29-year-old girlfriend, and he has been for close to a whole decade now.

He’s been dating his girlfriend for 8 long years, and he describes their relationship as nothing less than flawless.

A day ago, though, she sat him down and told him something that ruined the picture-perfect image he did have of them being together.

“…Yesterday, she asked how I would feel if we would allow each other to explore other people if a ‘certain rare situation’ would arise,” he explained.

“She pretty much said she wants us both to be able to flirt and maybe kiss someone in the heat of the moment and not have to feel guilty about it.”

“She said she doesn’t want to actively search for it, but if the occasion ever arose, be able to do it. I asked what she was missing, and she explained she wants to feel ‘wanted now we are still young, hot and pretty.’”

As his girlfriend was unpacking all of this, she began sobbing and admitting it was a hard thing for her to even question him about.

His girlfriend also mentioned that she has no interest in her desires getting in the way of them being together and breaking them up and that she is all-in on them before all of this.

He honestly could not even believe that his girlfriend was saying all of this to him, especially considering that she is extremely introverted.

