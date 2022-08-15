Her Boyfriend Said That His Ex-Girlfriend Was More Beautiful Than She Is And Now She’s Feeling Incredibly Insecure

A 27-year-old girl has a boyfriend who is 33, and yesterday evening, they were cuddling up together and chatting about things.

She asked her boyfriend if he could tell her everything there was to know about the life that he has led so far.

“He jokingly starts off by saying he was born on blah blah day and walks me through his childhood,” she explained.

“Then he talks about his teenage years and mentions all of his past girlfriends. He said his first GF actually invited him to her wedding next month, and I was like, ‘wow, it’s impressive that you’ve stayed such good friends with all your exes; that’s not the case for me.’”

Her boyfriend then questioned her about the most attractive guy she had ever been in a relationship with, and she didn’t hesitate to say he was the hottest one by far.

She then turned the question back around to him, as she wanted to see how he would answer the question.

Her boyfriend told her that of all the women that he has dated prior to her, he thought his ex-girlfriend Alice was the most beautiful, but he then clarified that “of the people” that he is currently dating, she is the most beautiful.

“I laughed it off since obviously, I’m the only one he’s currently dating, so I asked him again, but considering me in the same group,” she said.

“Big mistake. He said Alice.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.