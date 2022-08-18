Snapchat Has Launched New Tools For Parents In An Effort To Help Keep Kids Safe Online

If asked what the most popular social media platform for today’s youth is, the debates will probably fall onto Instagram, TikTok, or Snapchat.

“In the United States, YouTube has become the most popular social media platform for the 13 to 17-year-olds, with 85% of them using it,” according to research done by the University of Minnesota Extension.

“In addition, 72% of the teens use Instagram, 69% use Snapchat, 51% use Facebook, and it’s estimated that 69% of US teens are monthly TikTok users.”

Social media certainly has changed the way we interact with each other and the way we form relationships.

But with this new “realm” created by digital technology, the risks of getting oneself in danger without others knowing also skyrocket.

After a few months of development, Snapchat has announced its new in-application tool for parents: Family Center.

The tool aims to help parents learn about their teens’ social circle on the application, but they won’t be able to see the actual conversation or content.

As the company stated in their announcement, “(Family Center) will help parents get more insight into who their teens are friends with on Snapchat, and who they have been communicating with, without revealing any of the substance of those conversations.”

The experience would be similar to when you know your kids are upstairs in their rooms with their friends or you drop them off at their friend’s house.

