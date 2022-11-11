He Told His Brother He Could Not Babysit Because He Had To Work, So His Brother Actually Dropped His Nephews Off At The Office, And He Was Forced To Call The Police

This thirty-one-year-old man has a brother, who is thirty-six and is a widowed father to two sons. Both of his nephews are under the age of ten and used to have babysitters growing up.

But, ever since his brother met his new girlfriend, his brother stopped hiring any help for a pretty bizarre reason. Apparently, his brother’s girlfriend claimed that she wanted the kids to warm up to her and get used to her being “the only woman in their life.”

And honestly, he already thought that was a major red flag. Still, he did not comment on his brother’s childcare choices.

However, perhaps he should have– because ever since his brother discontinued the use of babysitters, he has been expected to watch his nephews whenever his brother has to do something. Don’t get me wrong– he does not mind watching the kids whenever he is able to.

“But, I work a demanding job and need to cover full-time, and he, for whatever reason, refuses to acknowledge that,” he explained.

And just a few days ago, his brother’s lack of respect for his career ended in total disaster. It all began when his brother wanted to go out to lunch with his girlfriend in order to meet her friends.

So, if you could not have guessed, his brother wanted him to watch the boys. His brother wanted to go out in the afternoon in the middle of a work day, though, so he was forced to tell his brother no.

Still, his brother begged him to actually take a day off from the office– which he thought was ridiculous. And he ended up refusing and going to work as normal that day.

Well, by about 11:00 a.m., he received a visit from a coworker who walked into his office with his two nephews trailing behind.

