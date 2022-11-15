Her Boyfriend Didn’t Tell Her That His Ex-Wife Is His Coworker Until They Were On The Way To A Company Dinner Where She Came Face To Face With Her

A 34-year-old woman has been dating her 36-year-old boyfriend for the last 11 months, and a month ago, they moved in with one another.

Before her boyfriend was with her, he was actually married for 11 years. He got married when he was just 21, and then he was divorced by the time he was 33.

Although she is aware of his previous marriage, he really never discusses it though.

“He told me that he’d never loved someone like her and wasn’t sure if he ever could again, but that he loved me and was so happy I’m with him,” she explained.

“I felt kind of iffy about that, but I understand having an emotional attachment to someone you knew since you were 15. According to BF, they got divorced because she was a workaholic and he was an alcoholic. (He’s sober now).”

Anyway, her boyfriend works as a lawyer, and a couple of weeks ago, she heard that his firm was trying to hire someone to join them.

The evening she found out about that, her boyfriend came home from work, and he was clearly quite upset about something.

He also then paced back in forth in their house, so she knew something was going on, though she was not sure exactly what that was.

Her boyfriend refused to tell her why he was so upset. Then, last Friday, he finally blurted out the truth to her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.