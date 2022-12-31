He Bought His Girlfriend Business Class Plane Tickets To The U.S. For Christmas, But She Complained The Entire Time, So He Downgraded Her Flight Home To Economy Class, And She Was Furious

This American man has a girlfriend who is from Malaysia. And together, they have been living in Malaysia for the past few years.

So, they have also spent Christmas with his girlfriend’s family for the last three years in a row. This year, though, it was his turn to see his family for Christmas back in the United States.

Their plan was for him to stay in the states until mid-January because he had not seen his family since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His girlfriend, on the other hand, was going to travel back to Malaysia on December 29. That way, she did not have to take too much time off of work.

Anyway, he ended up paying for both of their flights using credit card points. But, due to that payment method, he was forced to book two one-way trips for each of them.

Regardless, he was still able to secure both of their seats in Business class on the way there, as well as the way back. And he was pretty happy about that.

“My girlfriend had never flown at all before and was excited for her first flights to be in Business class,” he recalled.

Unfortunately, though, the experience of flying to the U.S. with his girlfriend was practically unbearable.

Apparently, she complained about literally everything throughout the entire twenty-six-hour flight.

